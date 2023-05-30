Silent Hill Ascension, Konami’s cryptic “live, real-time interactive series” game, just got a brand new trailer. It looks tense, with nasty enemies that should provide enough nightmare fuel to last through your waiting for details on other upcoming Silent Hill projects, like the Silent Hill 2 movie and desperately anticipated Silent Hill 2 PS5 remake.



The brief trailer shows characters creeping through shadows and bluish-black woods to avoid lots of monsters—big stumbling ones, ones that look like piles of wet intestines, and one with a notably yonic face. When it’s over, the screen declares “their fate is in your hands,” then “face your trauma together.” Cool, I’ve always wanted Silent Hill-themed therapy.

Genvid Entertainment, a sort of gaming-focused streaming service pushing “massively interactive live events,” released the trailer. Previously, Genvid put out The Walking Dead: Last Mile and Pac-Man Community, both Facebook Gaming-exclusive live events. With that in mind, it’s not likely that Ascension will be a replayable interactive drama horror game like Until Dawn—it’ll probably be more like you’re in the live audience for Jeopardy!, but, in this case, Jeopardy! is evil.



A press release confirms as much, saying that Ascension “follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying Silent Hill monsters.



“[T]he actions of millions will determine the outcome. By the time the last scene streams, which characters have survived? [...] Even the project’s creators do not know how Silent Hill: Ascension will end. Instead, the character’s fates are in the audience’s hands.”



In the same release, Konami producer Motoi Okamoto adds that the company is “pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe. It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe.”



The project will go live later this year.



