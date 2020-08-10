Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Sibling Rivalry

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Jessica Oyhenart is an artist at Riot Games, developers of League of Legends and Valorant.

You can see more of Jessica’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Illustration for article titled Sibling Rivalry
Illustration: Jessica Oyhenart
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION