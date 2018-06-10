It’s E3 this week, and we’re going to be shown lots of games that we expect and a few that we don’t know anything about. I need ‘shops that show me the latter.

Every E3 is a rollercoaster of emotions. The biggest companies in video games promise things about games, and then years later we can debate and create longform video content about whether they kept those promises. However, the moments that I like the most about E3 are when something completely unexpected happens (this is, perhaps, where my love of the PC Gaming Show comes from).

This week, I want you to create those surprising announcements and bizarre moments that E3 is known for. I want Ubisoft to create an open world Bill and Ted game so bad, but the likelihood of that happening is very low. But I can ‘Shop it. So give me your weird dance numbers, the strangest celebrity appearances, and the most surprising game announcements. Bonus points if that game is available...right...nooooow!

As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below.