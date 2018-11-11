Yesterday’s X018 stream was full of Xbox news, but it also had something so much more important: an Xbox in a hat. Your job this week is to send that dang Xbox on some birthday adventures.

As a part of a long celebration of all kinds of Xbox stuff, the intrepid hosts of Inside Xbox also wished the Xbox One X a great big birthday. To do so, they put a hat on an Xbox, transforming it into Xbox In A Hat. This prompted Kotaku Managing Editor Riley MacLeod to immediately say “Xbox In A Hat is my new best friend.”

And, truly, it seems like Xbox In A Hat might want to be a best friend to us all, but I think it is our obligation to send Xbox In A Hat on a great big birthday vacation. It’s hard to get away from the daily grind, after all, and I think that Xbox In A Hat deserves to treat itself.

As you can see in the image all the way at the top of this post, I’ve placed the little rascal on a birthday motorcycle trip, but I think you can probably do better. I want you to take this little PNG that I have made for you and put Xbox In A Hat in any game, film, or media experience that you think it might enjoy for its birthday.



Next week I’ll choose a winner and some honorable mentions! As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below:

