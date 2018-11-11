Yesterday’s X018 stream was full of Xbox news, but it also had something so much more important: an Xbox in a hat. Your job this week is to send that dang Xbox on some birthday adventures.
As a part of a long celebration of all kinds of Xbox stuff, the intrepid hosts of Inside Xbox also wished the Xbox One X a great big birthday. To do so, they put a hat on an Xbox, transforming it into Xbox In A Hat. This prompted Kotaku Managing Editor Riley MacLeod to immediately say “Xbox In A Hat is my new best friend.”
And, truly, it seems like Xbox In A Hat might want to be a best friend to us all, but I think it is our obligation to send Xbox In A Hat on a great big birthday vacation. It’s hard to get away from the daily grind, after all, and I think that Xbox In A Hat deserves to treat itself.
As you can see in the image all the way at the top of this post, I’ve placed the little rascal on a birthday motorcycle trip, but I think you can probably do better. I want you to take this little PNG that I have made for you and put Xbox In A Hat in any game, film, or media experience that you think it might enjoy for its birthday.
Advertisement
Next week I’ll choose a winner and some honorable mentions! As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below:
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.