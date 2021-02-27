'Shop Contest: The Legend Of Zelda 35th Anniversary, Winners!

Image : Studio MDHR / Nintendo / Kotaku

Last week marked the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda franchise. To celebrate the iconic series, I asked you all to create Zelda-themed images. You didn’t disappoint.



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who creates something I didn’t realize I wanted: A sidescrolling sequel to Wind Waker. Someone call Nintendo!

Advertisement

Image : See Above

Some very interesting interpretations of last week’s challenge to “celebrate” the anniversary of this beloved franchise.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for “Most Violent Surprise Party.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

SharpeofThe95th picks up the award for “Classiest Couple.” Image : See Above

richardrae1 grabs the award for “Perfect Party In The Era of Covid-19" Image : See Above

Advertisement

LastLivingSoul receives the award for “Worst Birthday Party Ever.” Image : See Above

Badonkagronk nabs the award for “Buggiest Zelda Game Ever Released.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

edregis picks up the award for “Crankiest Link.” Image : See Above

Kaput Noob gets the award for “Funniest Link” Image : See Above

Advertisement

And finally, Bob can go to Hell. Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Advertisement

.