'Shop Contest: Steve Kornacki

Image : MSNBC / Nintendo / Kotaku

Through times of struggle and pain, we all collectively look for heroes, and sometimes who we find is...surprising.

Your challenge this week: Celebrate Steve Kornacki.

I assume many of you reading this were, like me, gripped with fear and anxiety over the last few days as we waited to find out if we were going to get four more years of Trump or something different and better. Something less...Trumpy. And guiding many of us through all of that waiting and pain was a single man, in a tie, who seemed to never sleep. Steve Kornacki, wherever you are now, I hope you are sleeping. You earned a nap.

And to help you all, here’s a Steve Kornacki, already cut out and ready for your Photoshop creations.

Photo : MSNBC / Kotaku

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.