'Shop Contest: Speaking Simulator

Earlier this week, Speaking Simulator was released. I’ve started to see videos and gifs of this game pop up in my Twitter timeline. It looks...odd. But the dude makes funny faces and funny faces are great for Photoshop contests so...



Your challenge this week: Create some photos featuring the dude from Speaking Simulator.

You can stick his head on anything. Well, almost anything. If you stick it on nothing, that probably won’t win you any awards. But I don’t know. Maybe that actually is really funny...Hmmm. We will see!

Oh and here are some heads for you to use!

Next week...I won’t be here. I’ll be out living my life and probably sleeping or eating. Anyways, someone else will be handling the ‘Shop Contest next week!

Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!