There’s nothing like going home again, and seeing our friend Solid Snake in the codec screen with David Hayter’s voice coming out of his mouth has got me feeling all nostalgic. And that means Metal Gear ‘shops.

I’m missing Solid Snake these days. It seems like just yesterday that I was infiltrating Shadow Moses and hanging out with a burly fella who told me all about the ear pull. Or, you know, trying to sneak through a warzone as an a very old man. Or sinking with a tanker. All these memories like...like a HIND D?!

In this week’s ‘Shop Contest, I want you to take our old buddy Solid Snake and put him in some new adventures. As you can see above, I imagined what he would look like if he finally retired and got that home like that he always wanted. His children would be brave and brash!

That’s just my story, though. Your job is to put our buddy Snake into some brand new contexts. Metal Gear Royale, maybe, or it could be that he fights Sovereign on the top of a space ship. Who knows? Well, I guess you do.

I don’t have a convenient .png for you this week, but I suggest looking at the Metal Gear wiki for some some easily ‘shoppable images.

Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions. Good luck!