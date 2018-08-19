There’s nothing like going home again, and seeing our friend Solid Snake in the codec screen with David Hayter’s voice coming out of his mouth has got me feeling all nostalgic. And that means Metal Gear ‘shops.
I’m missing Solid Snake these days. It seems like just yesterday that I was infiltrating Shadow Moses and hanging out with a burly fella who told me all about the ear pull. Or, you know, trying to sneak through a warzone as an a very old man. Or sinking with a tanker. All these memories like...like a HIND D?!
In this week’s ‘Shop Contest, I want you to take our old buddy Solid Snake and put him in some new adventures. As you can see above, I imagined what he would look like if he finally retired and got that home like that he always wanted. His children would be brave and brash!
That’s just my story, though. Your job is to put our buddy Snake into some brand new contexts. Metal Gear Royale, maybe, or it could be that he fights Sovereign on the top of a space ship. Who knows? Well, I guess you do.
I don’t have a convenient .png for you this week, but I suggest looking at the Metal Gear wiki for some some easily ‘shoppable images.
Advertisement
Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions. Good luck!
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.