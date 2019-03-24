Nintendo recently invited folks to come try out their new Labo kits. These kits turn the Nintendo Switch into a VR headset that you can take with you anywhere. Let’s do that!



Your challenge this week: Put my boss, Kotaku’s own Editor-In-Chief Stephen Totilo, anywhere.

I have provided two images featuring Totilo playing the Labo VR kit. You are welcome.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!