Fortnite broke all the rules by giving everyone cute and fun pets this week, so we need to even the score: I need you to put pets in every game.
Listen, I don’t care how you do it, but no one is going to buy any game without pets in it in the foreseeable future. Can you imagine purchasing a Spider-Man title without a spider pet? Or God of War without a dog of war? Fortnite has added pets, and that’s literally changing the calculus on what makes a game good or not, so it is up to you to make everything right again.
I need you to ‘shop pets into games.
It can be your pet. It can involved putting a pet from one game into another game. I don’t care. Just get pets into video games where they currently are not. I need to see the pets. Put the pets in the game!
Here’s a helpful .PNG of the dog pet from Fortnite if you want to get started but, to be clear, you can ‘shop any pet you want.
As always, next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions! Good luck, and the rest of the rules are below:
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.