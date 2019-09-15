Borderlands 3 is out and that means Claptrap is back. Dread it. Run from it. Claptrap still arrives. He’s here to be funny and annoying. Oh and also meta. So let’s get meta and add Claptrap to some other things.



Your challenge this week: Add Claptrap into video games, movies, TV shows or whatever.

I think it’s funnier if you replace a robot or appliance with Claptrap, but that’s not a rule I’m going to enforce. Just take that loud and odd robot and stick him anywhere you want. Get it? That’s a dirty joke. We have fun around here.

Here is one free and cut out Claptrap for you to use. Other Claptraps are acceptable too.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!