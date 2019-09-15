Borderlands 3 is out and that means Claptrap is back. Dread it. Run from it. Claptrap still arrives. He’s here to be funny and annoying. Oh and also meta. So let’s get meta and add Claptrap to some other things.
Your challenge this week: Add Claptrap into video games, movies, TV shows or whatever.
I think it’s funnier if you replace a robot or appliance with Claptrap, but that’s not a rule I’m going to enforce. Just take that loud and odd robot and stick him anywhere you want. Get it? That’s a dirty joke. We have fun around here.
Here is one free and cut out Claptrap for you to use. Other Claptraps are acceptable too.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.