'Shop Contest: Muncher, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Muncher, Winners!
Image: Epictacosam / Kotaku

Last week we met Muncher, a new ghost from the upcoming Ghostbusters film. He’s a big jolly-looking blue blob. But the internet was all obsessed with tall vampire ladies and Bernie Sanders, as usual, so Muncher got overlooked. But not around these parts!

Our winning image this week comes from EpicTacoSam who creates the ultimate AI villain. Shodan and Glados got nothing on Muncher. He has a mouth and he must eat.

EpicTacoSam
This week was filled with great images, one of the best weeks in recent memory. Muncher turned out to be a perfect pick for you folks. The good ideas and images flowed out of you all like a broken soda fountain machine at Taco Bell.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

MonoArtan wins the award for “Oddest Romance Option In Death Stranding.”
MightyM picks up the award for “Most Disgusting Enemies In Dark Souls.”
L&T grabs the award for “Sad But Still Funny.”
Cecil Banon gets the award for “Worst Episode of Dragon Ball GT.”
Barry Wombleton nabs the award for “Most Powerful Muncher.”
Bob The Rock doesn’t win anything. Also, Vader didn’t even look like this. Come on, dude.
Badonkagronk receives the award for “Worst Movie of 2021.”
Pleasence13 grabs the award for “Smallest Muncher.”
Amazing Meow picks up the award for “Creepiest Bernie.”
And finally, RichardRae1 wins the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Still Good.”
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Bob, Mono good work as always!

Keep it up!

Tough week for Zack to pick.

Many good pics!