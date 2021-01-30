'Shop Contest: Muncher, Winners!

Last week we met Muncher, a new ghost from the upcoming Ghostbusters film. He’s a big jolly-looking blue blob. But the internet was all obsessed with tall vampire ladies and Bernie Sanders, as usual, so Muncher got overlooked. But not around these parts!
Our winning image this week comes from EpicTacoSam who creates the ultimate AI villain. Shodan and Glados got nothing on Muncher. He has a mouth and he must eat.
This week was filled with great images, one of the best weeks in recent memory. Muncher turned out to be a perfect pick for you folks. The good ideas and images flowed out of you all like a broken soda fountain machine at Taco Bell.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!
Bob, Mono good work as always!
Keep it up!
Tough week for Zack to pick.
Many good pics!