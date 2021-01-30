'Shop Contest: Muncher, Winners!

Image : Epictacosam / Kotaku

Last week we met Muncher, a new ghost from the upcoming Ghostbusters film. He’s a big jolly-looking blue blo b. But the internet was all obsessed with tall vampire ladies and Bernie Sanders, as usual, so Muncher got overlooked. But not around these parts!



Our winning image this week comes from EpicTacoSam who creates the ultimate AI villain. Shodan and Glados got nothing on Muncher. He has a mouth and he must eat.

EpicTacoSam Image : See Above

Advertisement

This week was filled with great images, one of the best weeks in recent memory. Muncher turned out to be a perfect pick for you folks. The good ideas and images flowed out of you all like a broken soda fountain machine at Taco Bell.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

MonoArtan wins the award for “Oddest Romance Option In Death Stranding.” Image : See Above

MightyM picks up the award for “Most Disgusting Enemies In Dark Souls.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

L&T grabs the award for “Sad But Still Funny .” Image : See Above

Cecil Banon gets the award for “Worst Episode of Dragon Ball GT.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

Barry Wombleton nabs the award for “Most Powerful Muncher.” Image : See Above

Bob The Rock doesn’t win anything. Also, Vader didn’t even look like this. Come on, dude. Image : See Above

Advertisement

Badonkagronk receives the award for “Worst Movie of 2021.” Image : See Above

Pleasence13 grabs the award for “Smallest Muncher.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

Amazing Meow picks up the award for “Creepiest Bernie.” Image : See Above

And finally, RichardRae1 wins the award for “Most Obvious Joke, But Still Good.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!