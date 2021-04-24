'Shop Contest: More Donald Ducks, Winners!

After a weekend away, Kotaku’s wonderful(?) ‘Shop Contest returns. Last time I was around these parts I asked you all to create images featuring Donald Duck.
Before I announce the winner, let me just check my email real quick. Just a moment. Hmmm... oh no.
Alright, well none of you won anything. In fact, quite the opposite Disney is suing you all. The more Donalds you included in your image, the more expensive the lawsuit. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at this week’s winning image made by edregis!
Well, shit. I’m sorry about that. If you need a few bucks for your legal defense you could always start a GoFundMe. Good luck with that one!
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And good luck with the lawsuits everyone!
And you can check out all our previous winners here!
DISCUSSION
*Reads the list of winners.*
Aw, ducks.