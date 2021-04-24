'Shop Contest: More Donald Ducks, Winners!

Image : Disney / Kotaku / Edregis

After a weekend away, Kotaku’s wo nderful(?) ‘Shop Contest returns. Last time I was around these parts I asked you all to create images featuring Donald Duck.



Advertisement

Before I announce the winner, let me just check my email real quick. Just a moment. Hmmm... oh no.

Alright, well none of you won anything. In fact, quite the opposite Disney is suing you all. The more Donalds you included in your image, the more expensive the lawsuit. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at this week’s winning image made by edregis!

Image : See Above

Well, shit. I’m sorry about that. If you need a few bucks for your legal defense you could always start a GoFundMe. Good luck with that one!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.



Badonkagronk is getting sued! Image : See Above

Advertisement

Cecil Banon is getting sued! Image : See Above

CJ Emerson is getting sued! Image : See Above

Advertisement

KaputNoob is getting sued! Image : See Above

Last Living Soul is getting sued! Image : See Above

Advertisement

Modium is getting REALLY sued for this one. Image : See Above

MonoArtan is getting sued! Image : See Above

Advertisement

Mrichston is getting sued! Image : See Above

And finally, Richardrae1 is getting sued. (And Warner Bros spotted the Daffy back there. So double lawsuits!) Image : See Above

Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And good luck with the lawsuits everyone!

And you can check out all our previous winners here!