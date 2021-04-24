Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: More Donald Ducks, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: More Donald Ducks, Winners!
Image: Disney / Kotaku / Edregis

After a weekend away, Kotaku’s wonderful(?) ‘Shop Contest returns. Last time I was around these parts I asked you all to create images featuring Donald Duck.

Before I announce the winner, let me just check my email real quick. Just a moment. Hmmm... oh no.

Alright, well none of you won anything. In fact, quite the opposite Disney is suing you all. The more Donalds you included in your image, the more expensive the lawsuit. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at this week’s winning image made by edregis!

Image: See Above

Well, shit. I’m sorry about that. If you need a few bucks for your legal defense you could always start a GoFundMe. Good luck with that one!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Badonkagronk is getting sued!
Badonkagronk is getting sued!
Image: See Above
Cecil Banon is getting sued!
Image: See Above
CJ Emerson is getting sued!
Image: See Above
KaputNoob is getting sued!
Image: See Above
Last Living Soul is getting sued!
Image: See Above
Modium is getting REALLY sued for this one.
Image: See Above
MonoArtan is getting sued!
Image: See Above
Mrichston is getting sued!
Image: See Above
And finally, Richardrae1 is getting sued. (And Warner Bros spotted the Daffy back there. So double lawsuits!)
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And good luck with the lawsuits everyone!

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

loveandtolerate
L&T

*Reads the list of winners.*

Aw, ducks.