Last week I asked you wonderful readers to add some more video games to a series of fashion photos and models. I didn’t know what to expect and as usual, you folks knocked it out of the park with some funny and creative creations.



Our winning image this week was created by Bob The Rock “Hero Of The People, God among posters” who added a perfect Mario to this image. Mario fits so well in this photo that I didn’t notice him at first. The moment I did notice him, I laughed very hard.

This was a fun one to judge. I loved how different a lot of the images were. From taking the models into other games to adding other games into the model’s photo shoot, this was a great week for ‘shop contest.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Chris Bachmann wins the award for “Best Dreamcast 2 Game.”

Mortal Dictata grabs the award for “Worst Porn Video.”

AlephCK snags the award for “Weirdest Spider-Man DLC.”

Wagner Volanin easily gets the award for “Most Impressive Kick.”

cecil_banon wins the award for “Worst Kirby Spin-Off.”

Skelton Turtle receives the award for “Strangest Street Fighter Stage.”

Mrichston grabs the award for “Most Stuff!”

Master Turkey snags the award for “Best Party”

ConManEd gets the award for “Saddest Marcu Fenix.”



And finally, Cyan wins the award for “Best Animal Crossing On Switch Leak.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.

