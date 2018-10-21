We know that the ghost hunter Luigi is a spineless worm, so for this Halloween season I need you to show me what that big ole scaredy-cat is so afraid of.

Look, I have some amount of respect for Luigi. After all, it takes a brave soul to enter a haunted house to fight ghosts. But the guy is constantly hollering for his brother and shivering with maximum terror, and a ghost hunter needs a little more oomph than that.

In this week’s ‘Shop Contest, I want you to show me what Luigi is so scared of. From games to film, books to music videos, I want you to put Luigi in the context that really gives him the maximum fright that he’s always worried about. Put Luigi into your favorite horror experiences. We’re going for full immersion here.

Here’s a great PNG for you to use, although you can feel free to use any picture of Luigi that you source yourself:

Advertisement

Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions! As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below.