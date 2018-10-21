We know that the ghost hunter Luigi is a spineless worm, so for this Halloween season I need you to show me what that big ole scaredy-cat is so afraid of.
Look, I have some amount of respect for Luigi. After all, it takes a brave soul to enter a haunted house to fight ghosts. But the guy is constantly hollering for his brother and shivering with maximum terror, and a ghost hunter needs a little more oomph than that.
In this week’s ‘Shop Contest, I want you to show me what Luigi is so scared of. From games to film, books to music videos, I want you to put Luigi in the context that really gives him the maximum fright that he’s always worried about. Put Luigi into your favorite horror experiences. We’re going for full immersion here.
Here’s a great PNG for you to use, although you can feel free to use any picture of Luigi that you source yourself:
Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions! As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below.
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.