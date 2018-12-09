Katamari Damacy Rerolled is out in the world, gracing your Switches, and we need to figure out where that damn ball is going to go next.

I’m a big fan of the Prince and his little ball. It collects all the things. You direct that little fella around and his ball just gets bigger and bigger until he has done something special and good. I’m fuzzy on the lore here, but I know that he makes his dad proud. It’s pretty special.

I don’t have any long preamble this week. We’re ‘shopping the the Katamari into other things. As you can see above, I considered what it would be like for the game to take us to Doom’s homey location of Hell. But you? You can put this little dude and his giant trash ball into any game, movie, music video, or theatrical experience that you want. Make it happen!

Here’s a .PNG of the little fella that I made for you:

Ok! Next week I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions to highlight! As always, good luck, and the rest of the rules are below:

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!