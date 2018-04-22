The release of God of War has opened up the possibility that the icons of gaming can grow up to take responsibility for the world around them. Kratos is trying to raise his son, but what does growing up look like for other famous protagonists?
Mario has to mow the lawn for his friend Peach. She’s had a busy couple weeks at work, so he’s being a good adult friend and coming over to do a little lawn work. Maybe Samus is helping a friendly alien do some spring cleaning. Sam Fisher could volunteer to help clean plastic out of a coral reef. Tidus could take out the trash.
In this week’s ‘Shop Contest, I want to see our video game pals growing up. I’m interested in knowing what maturity looks like for creatures who exist to power our most immature fantasies. The more menial the task, the more serious the attempt, the better.
Good luck. I wish you all well in your attempts to generate some serious responsibility in the lives of these freewheeling people. The rest of the instructions are below.
