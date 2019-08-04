Ninja, the former Twitch superstar, has left the popular streaming service and is now only on Mixer. This leaves a gap for someone else to jump into Twitch streaming and become the next Ninja! Let’s figure out who that next famous streamer might be.



Your challenge this week: Bring some fresh faces to Twitch!

Anyone from gaming, TV, movies or comics is fair game. Who will be the next megastar on Twitch? Hank Hill? Maybe. And yes, I spent too much time adding some King Of The Hill references to the image above.

To help you folks out, here are a few overlays I made and recolored. Or grab any from the internet or make your own! It’s up to you.

1 / 3

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!