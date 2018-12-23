Christmas is coming, and that means Santa Claus. I want you to make all of the video game characters into Santa.
For those who celebrate it, Christmas can be stressful. Families get together, travel is involved, and it can swing from wildly pleasant to incredibly bad. However, I think that most of us can agree that Santa Claus is pretty good. Dude in a fun hat with a red suit gives gifts. What’s not to like?
In this week’s ‘shop contest, I would like you to transform video game characters into Santa. Imagine that this is some kind of The Santa Clause scenario where the character, like Tim Allen in that fateful film, has slain Santa Claus and is therefore cursed to become him.
Next week I will pick a winner and some honorable mentions! As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below:
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.