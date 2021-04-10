Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2021, Winners!

Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2021, Winners!
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

Easter is over and so too is Kotaku’s yearly Easter-themed ‘Shop Contest. We had some fun, now let’s figure out who won.

Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk! Look at this thing. I want to print it off and go to some of my very religious family members’ homes, so I can replace their Last Supper with this one. I’d love to see how long it takes for them to notice.

Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2021, Winners!
Image: Badonkagronk

I always love the wild variety of entries we get during the Easter contests. And yes, I assume a few of us are going to Hell after what we have created or celebrated. I’m not worried! I’ve played Doom. I know how to get out of there.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

undefined
Richardrae1 is going to Hell.
Image: See Below
undefined
513att is going to Hell.
Image: See Below
undefined
sciteach wins the award for “Worst Easter Egg Hunt.”
Image: See Below
undefined
Edregis picks up the award for “Most Disturbing Easter Decoration.”
Image: See Below
undefined
Sharpeofthe95th is going to Hell.
Image: See Below
undefined
Cecil Banon SHOULD go to Hell for this.
Image: See Below
undefined
Kaput Noob picks up the award for “Biggest Easter Present.”
Image: See Below
undefined
MonoArtan gets the award for “Worst New Feature In The Last of Us Remake.”
Image: See Below
undefined
Finally, mrichston wins the award for “The Happiest Kotaku Easter Image of 2021.”
Image: See Below

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

admskywalker
Adm_SkyWalker

If you look up which of the apostles are which in the original painting, Judas is not Bowser, Wario, or even Waluigi. It’s good old player number 2, Luigi. Which makes Badonkagronk’s photo choice for Luigi perfect. That’s not Luigi smiling. That’s Luigi going “Soon. *Evil Laughs*.