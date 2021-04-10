'Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2021, Winners!

Easter is over and so too is Kotaku’s yearly Easter-themed ‘Shop Contest. We had some fun, now let’s figure out who won.
Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk! Look at this thing. I want to print it off and go to some of my very religious family members’ homes, so I can replace their Last Supper with this one. I’d love to see how long it takes for them to notice.
I always love the wild variety of entries we get during the Easter contests. And yes, I assume a few of us are going to Hell after what we have created or celebrated. I’m not worried! I’ve played Doom. I know how to get out of there.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
And you can check out all our previous winners here!
.
DISCUSSION
If you look up which of the apostles are which in the original painting, Judas is not Bowser, Wario, or even Waluigi. It’s good old player number 2, Luigi. Which makes Badonkagronk’s photo choice for Luigi perfect. That’s not Luigi smiling. That’s Luigi going “Soon. *Evil Laughs*”.