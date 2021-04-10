'Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2021, Winners!

Image : Nintendo / Kotaku

Easter is over and so too is Kotaku’s yearly Easter-themed ‘Shop Contest. We had some fun, now let’s figure out who won.



Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk! Look at this thing. I want to print it off and go to some of my very religious family members’ homes, so I can replace their Last Supper with this one. I’d love to see how long it takes for them to notice.

Image : Badonkagronk

I always love the wild va riety of entries we get during the Easter contests. And yes, I assume a few of us are going to Hell after what we have created or celebrated. I’m not worried! I’ve played Doom. I know how to get out of there.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Richardrae1 is going to Hell.

513att is going to Hell.

sciteach wins the award for "Worst Easter Egg Hunt."

Edregis picks up the award for "Most Disturbing Easter Decoration."

Sharpeofthe95th is going to Hell.

Cecil Banon SHOULD go to Hell for this.

Kaput Noob picks up the award for "Biggest Easter Present."

MonoArtan gets the award for "Worst New Feature In The Last of Us Remake."

Finally, mrichston wins the award for "The Happiest Kotaku Easter Image of 2021."

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

