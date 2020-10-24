'Shop Contest: Batman In A Robe, Winners!

Image : RichardRae1 / Kotaku

Last week, some photos from the new Batman movie, filming as we speak, spread around online. One in particular caught my eye. It was Batman in a nice, comfy, black robe. So why not take this casual Batman on an adventure via a Photoshop Contest? He needs a vacation too!



Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who confidently and perfectly pulls off the obvious joke. And sometimes that’s enough.

Image : See Above

Advertisement

This week I got a ton of multiple images from people and so many of them were great! It became hard picking which image from each person should be honored in the top picks. Sometimes I just rely on the giggle factor. Which of the images made me smirk or laugh more.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

MonoArtan wins the award for “SOOO Close To Winning...” Image : See Above

PCDania picks up the award for “BIGGEST TWIST: Batman Was Keyser Söze!” Image : See Above

Advertisement

Mrichston grabs the award for “Best Donut.” Image : See Above

Stevemcdude snags the award for “Best Runway Walk.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

sciteach picks up the award for “Weirdest Easter Egg.” Image : See Above

amazingmeow wins the award for “Best Recreation of Decades of Fan-Fiction.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

FlyingDorkProd receives the award for “Almost The Worst Batman Movie..” Image : See Above

KaputNoob gets the award for “Best At Keeping The Laces Out” Image : See Above

Advertisement

halsredeye nabs the award for “Hardest To Find Batman.” Image : See Above

And finally, RealMFresh wins the award for “Dudes.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!