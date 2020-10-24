Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Batman In A Robe, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Photoshop ContestContestWinnersBatmanRobeDCPhotoshopKotakucore
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Batman In A Robe, Winners!
Image: RichardRae1 / Kotaku

Last week, some photos from the new Batman movie, filming as we speak, spread around online. One in particular caught my eye. It was Batman in a nice, comfy, black robe. So why not take this casual Batman on an adventure via a Photoshop Contest? He needs a vacation too!

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who confidently and perfectly pulls off the obvious joke. And sometimes that’s enough.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Batman In A Robe, Winners!
Image: See Above
Advertisement

This week I got a ton of multiple images from people and so many of them were great! It became hard picking which image from each person should be honored in the top picks. Sometimes I just rely on the giggle factor. Which of the images made me smirk or laugh more.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee
undefined
MonoArtan wins the award for “SOOO Close To Winning...”
Image: See Above
undefined
PCDania picks up the award for “BIGGEST TWIST: Batman Was Keyser Söze!”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Mrichston grabs the award for “Best Donut.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Stevemcdude snags the award for “Best Runway Walk.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
sciteach picks up the award for “Weirdest Easter Egg.”
Image: See Above
undefined
amazingmeow wins the award for “Best Recreation of Decades of Fan-Fiction.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
FlyingDorkProd receives the award for “Almost The Worst Batman Movie..”
Image: See Above
undefined
KaputNoob gets the award for “Best At Keeping The Laces Out”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
halsredeye nabs the award for “Hardest To Find Batman.”
Image: See Above
undefined
And finally, RealMFresh wins the award for “Dudes.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

All The Big Pokémon Games, Ranked From Worst To Best

The Weird Tales From The Crypt Game Show Was Filled With Bad 90s CGI

DISCUSSION

bmfffc
Bob The Rock "Image Shifter, Demigod of Photoshop, Hero of Man"

Congrats Richardrae1 on the top spot and to club members MonoArtan and amazingmeow on getting in the mentions!! I see zack is trying to limit club representation this week and to that I say how dare you!!!!!