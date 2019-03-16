Last week I asked the creative readers of Kotaku to have some fun with Trebek after the sad news came out that he has cancer. The man has made me laugh many times, even in his video announcing his diagnosis, so why not celebrate the wonderful Trebek with a ‘shop contest?



Our winning image this week was created by GenMan who brings Trebek into the world of Final Fantasy IX. Get ready for some trivia!

This week was filled with some great images and weirdly a lot of you connected Alex Trebek to Nintendo. I also love the images that decided to include some retro Trebek, complete with his sweet mustache. You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Let’s hand out some awards!

Mrichston wins the award for “Almost Won Two Weeks In A Row.”

sciteach grabs the award for “Best Old Reruns To Find In The Post-Apocalypse.”

kerning snags the award for “Smartest Sith Lord.”

TheUniversalRemonster easily wins the award for “Best Crossover.”

Bob The Rock gets the award for “Best Virtual Trebek.”

Clamjam wins the award for “Coolest Smash Character.”

cecil_banon grabs the award for “Most Shady Trebek.”

Lharm wins the award for “Strangest Mobile App Featuring Alex Trebek.”

CIVICMINDED snags the award for “Least Annoying Failure Message.”

And finally, serena wins the award for “Most Nightmarish Version of JEOPARDY!”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.



I can’t wait to see what you folks make next!