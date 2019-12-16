Shintaro Kojima has left Capcom. Kojima produced Monster Hunter: Generations and has worked on a number of Monster Hunter games including the franchise’s debut PlayStation 2 title.
184
Save
Shintaro Kojima has left Capcom. Kojima produced Monster Hunter: Generations and has worked on a number of Monster Hunter games including the franchise’s debut PlayStation 2 title.
Share This Story
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.