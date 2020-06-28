Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

She's Like A Bird, She'll Only Fly Away

Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Bryan Sola is a Filipino artist who in addition to a ton of Magic cards has also worked for companies like CD Projekt Red and PUBG Corp.

You can see more of Bryan’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
Illustration for article titled Shes Like A Bird, Shell Only Fly Away
