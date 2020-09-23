Shark-themed power fantasy Maneater is coming to next-gen consoles at launch. Owners of the PS4 and Xbox One versions will get a free upgrade, including 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.
DISCUSSION
I loved this game but it really chugged at times on my Xbox One, so I look forward to this upgrade.