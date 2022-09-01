As sure as the next sunset, there will be more free games from Epic. This time, you can grab the decent Shadow of the Tomb Raider, a former Stadia exclusive sequel, and some goodies in EA’s free-to-play dodgeball game Knockout City for the low, low price of absolutely nothing at all.

Released back in 2018, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was the third entry in the rebooted Tomb Raider series that refocused the franchise around survival and stealth. Unlike the first two games, Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow was developed by Eidos Montreal instead of Crystal Dynamics. Set about a year after the events of Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow sees Lara Croft travel to South America to try and stop the apocalypse that she sort of started. Whoops!

While it wasn’t as critically acclaimed as the first two games in the rebooted series, I still had a lot of fun with Shadow of the Tomb Raider and its various puzzle-filled tombs. It also ties up the story of the first two games and appears, at least for now, to be the end of the so-called “Survival Trilogy.” And now you can get it for free—a very good price indeed—via the Epic Games Store. You have until September 8 to grab Shadow of the Tomb Raider.



A nice bonus: This version of Shadow of the Tomb Raider contains all the DLC released for the game. There was a lot, actually, so that’s nice.



Also available for free is Submerged: Hidden Depths, which was originally released in 2020 exclusively on Stadia back when Google actually was spending money on its beleaguered streaming service. It’s a third-person adventure game set in the future after the world has been entirely flooded, forcing you to explore what’s left of Earth via boat. Hidden Depths is a follow-up to 2015’s Submerged, a game I didn’t really care for at the time, but it has its fans.



Finally, for all you dodgeball lovin’ Knockout City fans out there—yes, all 12 of you—Epic has partnered with EA and is giving away something called the “Armazillo Bundle.” I don’t know what that means, but hey, its free stuff!



All of these freebies and gifts are available now via the Epic Games PC launcher until September 8.

