Today on Highlight Reel we have accidental VR witchcraft, Sekiro lizards, Apex Legends moments, and much more!
- Skyrim - Little known fact: You can actually ride fireflies - MediumFriendly
- Far Cry 5 - Aero Design
- MLB The Show 19 - I just killed a man - Kevin Anderson
- Resident Evil 2 - Well... I guess I have a new hat. - fes97
- Metro Exodus - T-pose trap - Wurmeli
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - by twitching to geicko - Justin MC
- Rainbow Six Siege - Bonk - GhostK8
- Rainbow Six Siege - *Goes on Reddit Once* - KellyBeats
The Division 2 - Legion1620
- The Division 2 - New Dance - YMCA - Alex Luis
- The Division 2 - (direct file) dan27081
- The Division 2 - Great Sax - (direct file) DWulfen
- Apex Legends - Why double Mastiff is always a good idea - assureddoge
- Apex Legends - We fell for the Reddit trap :( - ttspark
- Apex Legends - Apex Legends: Octane Jump pad triple kill for the win - Chipwire
- Apex Legends - 1 in a million save as pathfinder - The Gaming Webb
- Blade and Sorcery - Oy Mate give us a hand - headhanger
- Blade and Sorcery - BaS Flying Glitch - WillowDotNet
