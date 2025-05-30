Severance's Future Could Include Video Game, TV Show Spin-Offs

Your favorite mystery wrapped in a riddle that’s cloaked in secrecy is back with more breadcrumbs, leading our insatiable appetites toward still more unanswered questions. Months after Severance’s second season ended with Innie Mark (Adam Scott) and Innie Helly (Britt Lower) literally running into an uncertain future, executive producer Ben Stiller carefully teased possible expansions to the Severance universe, and indicated that he’d like to see an official video game based on the show, too.

In his and Scott’s cover story feature with Variety, the pair express their enthusiasm for the idea of a Severance game, with Stiller saying it’d “be great to have” one and Scott agreeing that the show “lends itself to one.” There’s already a real-world proof of concept of the show’s video game potential. Last year, a Severance superfan created a computer game called Lumon based on the mundane and mysterious macrodata refinement work the Innies do in the show. A separate simulator was also released on Steam earlier this year.



While we try to consider what a big-budget game based on Severance might be like, Stiller also confirmed that Severance spin-offs are not off the table. “There are two specific ideas — that I won’t tell you — that we’ve talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas.” Spin-offs seem a bit more likely than a video game ever happening because the Severance team has been very intentional about providing ancillary context to the Severance lore. In 2022, a prequel short story named The Lexington Letter was released detailing the story of Lumon Industries employee Margaret “Peg” Kincaid and her attempts at exposing the company’s secrets.

A prequel series would make so much sense given that the show has been working its way backwards in explaining the world we’re watching. Whether we get either the spinoffs or the video game is anyone’s guess, but I’m sure the Reddit forums are developing the code and writing the scripts as we speak.

