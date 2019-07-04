Service for massively multiplayer online role-playing game Dragon’s Dogma Online is ending. Released in Japan on August 31, 2015, the game was an MMORPG take on 2012's Dragon’s Dogma. Service will end for the PS3, PS4 and Windows versions on December 5, 2019.
