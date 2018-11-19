Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Joakim Ericsson is a Swedish concept artist and illustrator who has worked on games like Overkill’s The Walking Dead.



You can see more of Joakim’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

