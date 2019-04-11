Today on Highlight Reel we have Battlefield V clips, solid hitboxes, perfectly-timed screams, Loony Toons style escapes, and much more!
- Far Cry 2 - the great escape - (direct file) ebayalien
- Far Cry: New Dawn - Bright Eyed and Bushy Tailed - Astront
- ARMA III - wait, that’s not a striker - Cheap Slice
- Skyrim - oh bye? - Yasukima
- The Division 2 - Right over here - THE Farhat
- Gang Beasts - Tactics - shooter2409
- Red Dead Online - I was trying to jump on my friend’s horse... What are the chances?- RedDeadRaccoon
- Mad Max - HES A GHOST - LtBlitz
- Warframe - The Warframe Stretch - Nicholas Bakken
- Destiny 2 - Run Little Hunter, Run! - NemPlays
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - exactly as planned - fluffypotamus
- Rainbow Six Siege - And now I’ll make this Ash disappear - QuesoDip74
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Kick goes right over my head. Felt so amazing to get this kill! (Wait till the end) - -Noctaire-
- Battlefield V - “Is that a Sturmti-“ -my last words - wunderwesley
- Battlefield V - I like firestorm - VolsWon98
- Battlefield V - DaWebSlinger
- Battlefield V - bouncing betty - Decoy Kamikaze
- Battlefield V - Hiding in plain sight (I don’t know how I didn’t see him, lol) - ishare_stuff
- Apex Legends - Leaving the dropship in style - Wolf_Yang
- Apex Legends - 草 #PS4share - tifarisiatype0
- Apex Legends - Do I have time to go pee? - StrayNG
