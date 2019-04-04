Today on Highlight Reel we have Sekiro combat, Ace Combat majesty, Apex Legends kills, glitches, and much more!
- Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered - Curb Stomped Into Oblivion - WhiteWolfofWestJorda
- GTA Online - I might need medical - ConfusedDevil
- Ace Combat 7 - 軌道エレベーターをオモチャにする男 - abc00032154
- We Happy Few - (direct file) Daniel Kovacs
- Devil May Cry 5 - Million Blocks and Pew Pew - @Fenrir_aka_Rock
- Destiny 2 - impeccable timing - big_kahuna_guy
- Sea of Thieves - that timing though - jhumps_
- COD: Black Ops 4 - losing the choppa - Poncho Camacho
- Rainbow Six Siege - you’re a wizard - Oxten
- Metro: Exodus - Novosibirsk is so radioactive that even the rain acts out of the norm! - DrigoMagistriArmA
- For Honor - Shiobi’s Great Escape - Price_of_the_Rice
- The Division 2 - water butt - PopGeek
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - armored warrior glitch kill - Skampay
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Gravity Fails - Souls Die Twice
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Kinda proud of how smooth this fight was - itsrandomusername
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Float like a butterfly, panic mash buttons like a bee - xk1138
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Fuck This Monkey In Particular Evil-Plan-Z
- Apex Legends - trickshot - MW2 style! - JS7S
- Apex Legends - Starting a fake gunfight to bait the enemy out of bunker - Bottlecap Videos
- Apex Legends - pathfinder glitch - nastynate 1113
