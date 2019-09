This mod (really a script for Cheat Engine) by Zullie the Witch will let you play the PC version of the decidedly third-person action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in dizzying first-person.



You’ll need to be running Cheat Engine to get it working, but once you do, the whole thing looks pretty playable! Provided you already know what you’re doing in terms of timing and controls, anyway.