2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the Sega Dreamcast—hence the flashbacks!—and to mark the occasion the team at Archipel, the same guys behind the excellent toco toco series, sat down for a talk with some of the most important developers to ever grace the console, from Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez) to Yoot Saito (Seaman).



Other creators sharing their memories are Hiroshi Iuchi (Ikaruga), Kenji Kanno (Crazy Taxi), Masayoshi Kikuchi (Jet Set Radio), Rieko Kodama (Eternal Arcadia), Tetsu Okano (Segagaga) and Hiroaki Yotoriyama (SoulCalibur).

If you’ve any interest in the Dreamcast whatsoever, or even just the history of video games, these two videos (it’s split across two) are essential viewing.