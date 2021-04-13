Sega, You Might Want To Choose A Different Font

Image : Sega

Sega recently announced a new Ultimate Quest for Phantasy Star Online 2 known as “Anal Battle: Space-time Interstice.”



Starting tomorrow, players with an Ark above level 90 will be able to face off against the Primordial Darkness in a solo mission with some great rewar...

<holds hand to earpiece>

...o-oh, wow, okay.

Hey folks, I’ve just learned the Ultimate Quest is actually called “Final Battle: Space-time Interstice,” not “Anal Battle: Space-time Interstice.”

That’s totally on me.

So yeah, uh, enjoy the new Ultimate Quest.