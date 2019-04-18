In late March, Sega revealed that the Sega Genesis Mini (Mega Drive Mini) will include forty games. Ten of those games were announced. Today, Sega divulged ten more.



Previously announced titles include Sonic The Hedgehog, Gunstar Heroes and Castlevania Bloodlines.

The ten titles Sega revealed today are

Thunderforce III

Super Fantasy Zone

Musha

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Streets of Rage 2

The Hybrid Front

Landstalker

Contra: Hard Corps

Dyna Brothers 2

Game no Kanzume Otokuyou

The Hybrid Front, Dyna Brothers 2 and Game no Kanzume Otokuyou were Japan-only titles, so expect the U.S. to get different games.



Advertisement

The Mini will be released on September 19.