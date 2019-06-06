Sega is ending arcade service in Japan for its highly successful mecha game Border Break on September 9, 2019, which is the game’s ten anniversary. The game has grossed over a hundred million dollars, and Sega stated it wanted to revive Border Break on arcades, so don’t be surprised if a new version is in the works.
