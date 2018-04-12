Yesterday, a 33-year-old employee at High-Tec Sega Kasai game center in Tokyo phoned the police, saying there was a robbery. The man later admitted this was a lie.



According to Sankei Shimbun, the Sega arcade employee told the police, “A group of three men broke into the office and stole 2 million yen.” (That’s $18,721.) Authorities say the arcade staffer initially claimed he had been put in a Nelson hold while the robberies stole money from the safe.

However, security footage didn’t show a group of three suspects, and the Sega arcade later admitted that he lied about the robbery. According to newspaper Kyoto Shimbun, authorities are now investigating the matter further to see if there was anything taken or not.