Hi, it’s me; Chris Kohler. My friend and colleague Tim Rogers is off taking videos of the E3 Expo, and is far too busy to post his own videos, so the task falls to me for this first installment. Go where Tim goes and see what Tim sees in these first-person adventures.

Today, you and Tim will pass through the metal detectors, wander Spinal Tap-like through a maze of backstage hallways, then finally encounter Microsoft’s lineup of Xbox One games inside its E3-adjacent showcase. Watch as Tim mistakes a Gears Of War gun for a cold can of soda, and interviews Stephen Totilo right after the boss broke a game demo.

Later, you and Tim will get a rundown of the many buttons, joysticks, and switches that can be used with the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Then you’ll pass on eating New York strip on a crostini with horseradish aioli. Not the move I would have made, but then, I’m not Tim Rogers.