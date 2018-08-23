Today on Highlight Reel we have good pirates, silent helicopters, odd moments in We Happy Few and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Aloy the Jedi - Sound and Light
- Overwatch - Got cocky, it turned into a stunning ballet performance - Zorgmok
- For Honor - another beautiful day at For Honor - RikiPoncho
- Rainbow Six Siege - Lesion goes full cobe - zAnimal
- Sea of Thieves - Just a normal day at sea - BlazinBalake/Pigbolt (Thread here)
- Battlefield 1 - whenever I see the muromets a red mist descends - sixmiffedy
- Battlefield 1 - Luckiest man alive - Ethanator10000
- We Happy Few - That was frightfully odd wasn’t that ? - Samuel Taft
- Far Cry 5 - and then there was two - SammiSlice
- Far Cry 5 - still chopper - Legendairy Zebra
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue - Eff gravity - Jenna
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Is that him? - Cronus3166
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Jet Skiis - MrCity
- Breath of the Wild - that hitbox - 47STEEZY
- Breath of the Wild - oh…! - MrOrdun
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!