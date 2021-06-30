Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Has A Very Fun Easter Egg

Image : Sea of Thieves

The whole point of Sea of Thieves: A Pirates Life was that it served as a crossover event between Rare’s pirate game and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean series. But tucked away at the end of the expansion is a secret that has nothing to do with Captain Jack Sparrow, or really Sea of Thieves for that matter.



I’m being weird about this because I’d say it’s a fairly major spoiler, so if you’re playing the game and don’t want to find out ahead of time, get out of here.

If you just want to see what it is, though—and it’s very nicely done—then check it out below.

Still here? OK, so if you finish A Pirate’s Life, you get to explore a shipwreck.

And as you approach that ship, you start to hear a familiar tune...

The music! The little bits of lore! The map! The music! It’s all just so very cool, and while in hindsight it’s not that big a stretch—Sea of Thieves is a pirate game, and Monkey Island is surely the greatest and most influential pirate game of all—this was supposed to be a Pirates of the Caribbean joint.

I guess Disney owning Lucasfilm means that if you’ve got one pirate property to put in a crossover event, you may as well sneak the other one in there too.

If you can’t watch the video at the moment, it actually ties into the plot of the series. The wreck is that of Captain Kate Capsize, a character from Monkey Island 2 who owned a glass-bottomed boat, who the player frames and has imprisoned. This wreck suggests she...did not take kindly to that, has got a new boat is trying to track down Guybrush and seek her revenge, an adventure that hasn’t exactly gone to plan seeing as she’s ended up in the Sea of Thieves.

