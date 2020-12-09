Scuf Gaming Is Making Headsets Now

Photo : Scuf Gaming

Atlanta-based Scuf Gaming makes some of the best high-end controllers for the Xbox and PlayStation 4. Now the company makes a gaming headset to match. The Scuf H1 is an adorable set of hearing cups that can be configured with different cushions, colors, cables, mics, and around 30 different speaker tag designs.

As with Scuf’s customizable controllers, the $130 H1 is about choice. The hardware is based on Scuf parent company Corsair’s Virtuoso headset with its 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers . From there a series of decisions must be made . The base comes in white or black. So do the speaker tags (side panels), with additional colors and patterns available for an additional fee. Then they choose the color of the plastic ring around the speaker panels. Synthetic leather or hybrid covers for the memory phone cups? Uni-directional or omnidirectional mic? Black or light gray cable?

Photo : Scuf Gaming

The whole thing is overwhelming, really. As someone who finds themself regularly paralyzed by simple aesthetic choices, I am paralyzed by some of these simple aesthetic choices. Check out the configurator over at Scuf’s website to see how you fare.

Choices aside, the H1 looks to be a lovely little wired headset that works with anything with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s a nice addition to Scuf’s lineup, something to keep them occupied while we wait for Sony to let third-parties make PlayStation 5 controllers.