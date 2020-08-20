Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
VideoBehind The Voice

Sarah Elmaleh Is Fostering Collaboration Between Developers And Voice Actors

mikepastas
Michael Pasquariello
Filed to:Voice Actors
Voice ActorsSarah ElmalehInterviewkotakucoregears 5indiesfor honorWadjet Eye Gamesgone home
Save

Video game characters are much more than the sum of their pixels. Behind the dialogue, grunts and cheers is a talented actor working hard to bring life to games’ tangible but distant worlds. Sometimes their names are front and center, like David Hayter’s next to Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid. Other times you may go through an entire game without connecting the dots.

In this new series, “Behind The Voice,” we peel back the curtain and give you a look into the life and career of the actors who voice the characters you play. We talk to them about their work in the games industry, as well as look beyond their resumes to talk about what they’re passionate about. Because just like characters are more than the sum of their pixels, actors are more than their voices.

Advertisement

In our pilot episode we chat with Sarah Elmaleh, the voice behind Lizzie Carmine in Gears 5, Apollyon in Afterparty and Katie in Gone Home. Aside from her voice work, Sarah is an advocate and consultant in the games industry, working to promote healthy collaboration between actors and developers. She is the cofounder of the online, multilingual free games conference gamedev.world, and has acted as the recurring director and co-host of the IndieCade Awards.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

Flight Simulator Creates Terrifying Citadel In Melbourne, Turns Buckingham Palace Into Apartments

Robot Restaurant Exec Hosted Nazi-Themed Event, Reports Japanese Magazine

Creepypasta Spins The Strange And Unsettling Circumstances Around Cancelled Tomb Raider Game

DISCUSSION

Latest on Kotaku

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement