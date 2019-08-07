Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Master swordsman Isao Machii is back! This time he’s here to cut a fastball in two.

This latest clip is done in one continuous take so you can see that Machii doesn’t need camera trickery.

He only needs a sword.

In the clip, they show how the radar clocks the ball’s speed at 161 km/h (100 mph). Machii cut the ball at 9.22 meters (30 feet) from where the pitching machine fired it.

Incredible.

Machii, who’s often called a “modern day samurai,” is staggeringly quick on the draw. Previously, we’ve seen him cut 80mph fried shrimp and battle a robot.

