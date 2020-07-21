Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Samurai Jack
Samurai JackSamurai Jack: Battle Through Time
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time launches August 21. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for $39.99. This game looks better and better every time I see it.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

fauxbravo
Faux Bravo

I’m interested, but the combat looks sluggish. Maybe it feels better than it looks here.