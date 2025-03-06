Amazon Prime Giving Out 20 Free Games In March, Including Saints Row The Third

Spring is nearly here! That means we are almost done with the brutal cold days of Winter. Ahh, it’s so nice to go outside again. But there’s no time for that! We have video games to play and Amazon Prime members have a bunch of free games to grab as part of their subscription plan, including the fantastic Saints Row The Third.

On March 6, Amazon announced that 20 games will be given to Prime members throughout the month. Prime subscribers can hop over to Prime Gaming’s website and pick up Saints Row The Third Remastered, Mafia II, and Crime Boss: Rockay City right now. Then, throughout the rest of the March, Prime subscribers will be able to grab over a dozen more games, including Endling, Deus Ex: Invisible War, Mortal Shell, and, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood.

Here’s the full list of games, as well as when they will be available for free on Amazon Prime and which PC storefronts they use. Oh, and keep in mind these are all PC games, sorry console-only players:

Available Now

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (GOG)

(GOG) Mafia II: Definitive Edition (GOG)

(GOG) Crime Boss: Rockay City (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (Amazon Games App)

March 13

Syberia: The World Before (GOG)

(GOG) Endling: Extinction is Forever (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Dark Deity: Complete Edition (GOG)

(GOG) Beholder 3 (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Wall World (Amazon Games App)

March 20

Legacy of Kain: Defiance (GOG)

Mortal Shell (Epic Games Store)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Microsoft Store)

(Microsoft Store) Mutazione (GOG)

(GOG) Figment 2: Creed Valley (Amazon Games App)

March 27

The Forgotten City (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Deus Ex: Invisible War (GOG)

(GOG) Session: Skate Sim (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Let’s Build a Zoo (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Gamedec: Definitive Edition (GOG)

(GOG) The Wisbey Mystery (Legacy Games)

