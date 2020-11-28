Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
SaGa Frontier Is Getting A Remaster

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:saga frontier
saga frontiersaga frontier remasteredsquare enixkotakucore
Illustration for article titled iSaGa Frontier/i Is Getting A Remaster
Screenshot: Square Enix / YouTube

Square Enix announced a remaster of 1998 PlayStation game SaGa Frontier today, coming summer 2021.

SaGa Frontier Remastered will be available on Switch, PS4, Steam, iOS, and Android. In a tweet, the developer says the remaster will feature “updated graphics, events, cutscenes, enhancements, (and a new protagonist!).”

Here are the full details from the YouTube page:

The team of eight have returned – now with Fuse added as a playable character!

Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey.

Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own.

Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using “glimmer” as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members. 

With beautiful graphics, as well as the addition of new events and features, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an experience not to be missed!

*Note that this game features English and Japanese text ONLY.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

cerborealis
darkamdusias

Nice! SaGa Frontier was an underrated JRPG in its time, and I’m excited to see what Square does with it.

(...I’m also hyped because maybe this means a Xenogears remaster is in the pipeline? Please?)