SaGa Frontier Is Getting A Remaster

Square Enix announced a remaster of 1998 PlayStation game SaGa Frontier today , coming s ummer 2021.



SaGa Frontier Remastered will be available on Switch, PS4, Steam, iOS, and Android . In a tweet, the developer says the remaster will feature “updated graphics, events, cutscenes, enhancements, (and a new protagonist!).”

Here are the full details from the YouTube page:

The team of eight have returned – now with Fuse added as a playable character! Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey. Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own. Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using “glimmer” as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members. With beautiful graphics, as well as the addition of new events and features, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an experience not to be missed!