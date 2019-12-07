Ryan Reynolds Is Basically A GTA Online NPC In The First Trailer For Free Guy

In games like GTA Online and Red Dead Online, you can find numerous unnamed NPCs who are just living their life as players kill them, steal from them and blow up their cars and homes. Free Guy, a new film coming out next year, askes the question: What would happen if one of those NPCs fought back?



I like Ryan Reynolds a lot, but boy does this not look like a good film. Maybe I’m too harsh, but the jokes feel old and the whole thing looks like one of those “GTA In Real Life” videos, with a bigger budget, that have been around for years.

But who knows. Maybe the full film, which comes out July 3, 2020, will be better.