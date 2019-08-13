Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Ricardo Tomé is an artist currently working on Decay of Logos, a small indie game taking a lot of cues from both Zelda and Princess Mononoke.



You can see more of Ricardo’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

