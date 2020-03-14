Room For One More?

This week on Snapshots, dead pirates, fancy flying, cool wings, some pretty flowers in Horizon: Zero Dawn, a glowing lightsaber and a really big whale.
The world needs more games like Wipeout. I want more hovercar racing games! More futuristic racing games in general. Remember Jet Moto? We don’t get a lot of these games anymore. Imagine a Jet Moto in 2021 on PS5. That would look amazing.
The Free Willy prequel is going in a strange direction.
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.