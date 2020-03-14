Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Room For One More?

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Room For One More?
Screenshot: @RedTillDie7 (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, dead pirates, fancy flying, cool wings, some pretty flowers in Horizon: Zero Dawn, a glowing lightsaber and a really big whale.

The world needs more games like Wipeout. I want more hovercar racing games! More futuristic racing games in general. Remember Jet Moto? We don’t get a lot of these games anymore. Imagine a Jet Moto in 2021 on PS5. That would look amazing.

Star Wars: Battlefront II
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Screenshot: Robert Burrell (Email)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Screenshot: August Narducci (Email)
Driveclub
Driveclub
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72 (Twitter)
Wipeout: Omega Collection
Wipeout: Omega Collection
Screenshot: @Philt43_Yewone (Twitter)
Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs 2
Screenshot: @catsandbolts (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller (Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @svid_vp (Twitter)
The Order: 1886
The Order: 1886
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4
Screenshot: @1TrackSim (Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @rohzarn (Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @RedTillDie7 (Twitter)
The Free Willy prequel is going in a strange direction.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

