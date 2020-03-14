Room For One More?

Screenshot : @RedTillDie7 ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots, dead pirates, fancy flying, cool wings, some pretty flowers in Horizon: Zero Dawn, a glowing lightsaber and a really big whale.



The world needs more games like Wipeout. I want more hovercar racing games! More futuristic racing games in general. Remember Jet Moto? W e don’t get a lot of these games anymore. Imagine a Jet Moto in 2021 on PS5. That would look amazing.

Star Wars: Battlefront II Screenshot : Robert Burrell ( Email )

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Screenshot : August Narducci ( Email )

Driveclub Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @DrCaligari72 ( Twitter

Wipeout: Omega Collection Screenshot : @Philt43_Yewone ( Twitter

Watch Dogs 2 Screenshot : @catsandbolts ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller ( Twitter

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @svid_vp ( Twitter

The Order: 1886 Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

Forza Horizon 4 Screenshot : @1TrackSim ( Twitter

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @rohzarn ( Twitter

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @RedTillDie7 ( Twitter

The Free Willy prequel is going in a strange direction.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



